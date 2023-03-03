Tesla reveals plans for cheaper models, but no sign of Model 2

Tesla has outlined plans to introduce a family of budget-priced electric cars to be manufactured at a new factory in Mexico.

While the long-speculated smaller model – which many refer to as the Model 2 – didn’t break cover at a long anticipated investor day, Tesla outlined a plan to revolutionise its manufacturing process to reduce the cost of building EVs.

Tesla also confirmed it would spin a number of different models of a new vehicle platform, which is bad news for established car brands still playing catch up on EVs. The next-generation platform will introduce new technology that halves production costs.

“As we improve affordability the number of people who have access to our products dramatically increases,” said Tesla CFO Zach Kirkhorn.

“It enables an exponential growth in our volume with linear reductions in the cost of our products.”

It’s part of Tesla’s plan to build 20 million vehicles annually – about twice as many as Toyota – by 2030.

The new vehicles will debut improvements in battery technology, software, motors and manufacturing. Tesla will bring the design and manufacturing of the electrical architecture completely in-house and will switching vehicle ancillaries from 12 to 48 volts in the process.