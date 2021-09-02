Tesla Roadster: 400km/h electric road-rocket delayed again

While Elon Musk has had a bunch of cool ideas over at Tesla, it's always a toss-up to work out if they'll actually be a thing or not. Two examples are the Cybertruck and Roadster.

The latter was first introduced back in 2017 as the world's first electric hypercar, and not only would it do 0-100km/h in 1.9 seconds, but it was scheduled to hit Tesla stores in 2020.

We're now living in 2021, and the Tesla has been beaten to the punch by Rivian with its electric hypercar, so where exactly is the Roadster?

Unsurprisingly, Musk has pushed back Roadster production yet again, this time it's been moved to 2023 as Tesla looks to build their other delay-plagued vehicle - the Cybertruck.

“2021 has been the year of super crazy supply chain shortages, so it wouldn’t matter if we had 17 new products, as none would ship. Assuming 2022 is not mega drama, new Roadster should ship in 2023," Musk said via Twitter.

As to whether we'll ever get to see the super-fast Roadster is anyone's guess, but the automotive world has had a pretty rough time over the last couple of years.

Covid-19 restrictions and chip shortages have meant that production lines weren't able to operate, meaning customer deliveries weren't able to be made.

This is the first time that Tesla has referenced the chip shortage, so here's hoping the American brand can get back up and running at full capacity soon.