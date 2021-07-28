Tesla's highly anticipated Cybertruck likely delayed until 2022

Ever since its ill-fated launch, back when a Tesla engineer smashed a window with a metal ball, the Cybertruck has seemed like a project that's too tall of an ask for the American brand.

Add on the fact that both Rivian, Hummer, and Ford are looking to launch their respective electric trucks before Tesla, (even though it was revealed significantly earlier), and the whole project seems too far-fetched.

In a move that hasn't surprised many, Tesla's Q2 2021 Update revealed that the Cybertruck has faced another production issue, meaning that its proposed launch date has been delayed.

In the release, Tesla covered the Semi Truck and the Model Y, but seemed hesitant to speak on the Cybertruck: “due to the limited availability of battery cells and global supply chain challenges, we have shifted the launch of the Semi truck program to 2022.”

Despite this part shortage, it was noted that they “remain on track to build our first Model Y vehicles in Berlin and Austin in 2021,” but that likely won't come until later this year.

With the fact that Cybertruck production will follow the Model Y in mind, it's highly likely that it won't commence until 2022.

On top of this, Tesla CEO Elon Musk seemed skeptical about Cybertruck production beginning this year by saying: “In order for Cybertruck and Semi to scale to volume that’s meaningful for customer deliveries, we’ve got to solve the chip shortage working with our suppliers.”

While orders opened up for New Zealand customers last year, the question around local availability of the battery-powered truck remains up the air. Numerous reports have stated that it may end up just being a North America exclusive.

"We sort of made the decision to not make this a world truck. It does not comply with a lot of specifications, like it doesn't comply with EU's specs and stuff. But that's okay, we can always build a slightly smaller truck that does comply with the EU's specs in the future,” said Musk.