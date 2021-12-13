Tesla’s sold out Cyberquad for kids listed for $17,000 on ebay

Just days after Tesla launched its Cyberquad for Kids, listings are popping up on eBay with prices reaching up to $17,000.

The kids quad bike sold out very quickly, meaning many missed out on giving their kids a taste of Tesla for Christmas this year. But a quick search on eBay, and hundred of listings can already be found.

The bikes were originally sold by the company for just $1,900 USD, but now, you'll be lucky if you find something online for anything less than double that.

While some listings offer a "buy now" price, others are listed at auction, meaning prices could escalate even higher. The more expensive listings on eBay with a "buy now" option are listed at an absurd price of $17,000, almost 10 times the original asking price.

But most listings seem to be sitting between $4,000 to $6,000, which is still upwards of three times the quad’s original price.

The Cyberquad features a steel frame and a Cybertruck-inspired design with LED light bars. The ATV also has a cushioned seat, an adjustable suspension, and a rear disc brake.

It's powered by a removable 36V lithium-ion battery which is good for around 24km of range, which to be fair is pretty generous for a kids ride on. Tesla say the battery can be fully recharged within five hours using a normal household outlet. It also has a configurable top speed with settings for 8 km/h and 16 km/h.