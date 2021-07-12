Tesla slashes the price of the Model 3 in New Zealand

Tesla's little Model 3 is not only one of the best-selling EVs here in New Zealand, but it was also the American brand's best-selling model in its home market until the Model Y was released.

After the second local price cut this year, it seems that the brand is intent on converting customers to the Tesla way of life, and these prices can't be argued with.

Click here to view all Tesla Model 3 listings on DRIVEN

Earier this year, Tesla hit the Model 3 with a modest price cut, which saw the Standard Range Plus go from $74,900 to $69,900, from $94,900 to $87,900 for the Long Range, and from $101,900 to $100,900 for the range-topping Performance.

If that wasn't enough, Tesla New Zealand has just announced yet another price cut which sees the entry-level Standard Range Plus price fall a further $3,000 to $66,990.

The rest of the range benefitted from a similar price slash, with the Long Range now costing $82,900, and the Performance sitting firmly below the six-figure mark at $95,900.

When the government's Clean Car rebate scheme comes into the picture, you're left with an even better offer as the Standard Range Plus will set buyers back just $58,275 with the $8,625 lopped off the top.

It's worth noting that it's just the entry-level Model 3 which benefits from this discount, as the higher-spec models still beyond the $80,000 price cap.

While it's hard to say exactly what's behind these drastic price cuts, reports are stipulating that Australasia's new Model 3 supplier is behind it. Production of our Standard Range and Long Range models recently moved to the Chinese gigafactory.