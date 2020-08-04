Tesla to make a 'regular pickup' if Cybertruck fails, says Elon Musk

When Tesla pulled the covers off the Cybertruck at that fateful launch last year, most of the world couldn't quite believe what they were looking at, and why a company as progressive as Tesla would do such a thing.

Fast forward nine months, Elon's got another child with a name that matches the Cybertruck's aesthetic, and the American company is still set on selling the space-age ute, despite international safety concerns.

Click here to view all Tesla listings on DRIVEN

Although the company has received hundreds of thousands of pre-orders for the steel-clad steed, it seems that Elon is working out a back-up plan in case the Cybertruck is actually a failure, and the Instagram flexers don't come through with the cash.

In a recent interview with Automotive News, the CEO revealed that a "regular truck" is on the cards if the Cybertruck fails to meet the international safety standards that it seems to already have breached.

These issues stem from things like flat steel nose that doesn't feature any sort of crumple zone, window wipers and mirrors are yet to be seen, and the wheels extend out from under the truck.

From Elon's history, having to make these changes to the Cybertruck may just push the CEO over the edge, and pull the plug on the whole project. At this stage, it seems like nothing is out of the realms of possibility with Musk.

"...if it turns out nobody wants to buy a weird-looking truck, we'll build a normal truck, no problem. There are lots of normal trucks out there that look pretty much the same; you can hardly tell the difference. And sure, we could just do some copycat truck; that's easy. So that's our fallback strategy."

If Tesla wanted to, it probably could've wiped out all of its electric competitors in one go with a traditional-looking truck, but it seems Elon isn't one to take the easy route, and opted for the dystopian aesthetic over a quick buck.

While we'd love to see the brutal stainless steel-clad truck come to life, safety restrictions have us doubting the reality of this.