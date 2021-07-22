Home / News / Tesla to open supercharger network to all electric vehicles this year

Tesla to open supercharger network to all electric vehicles this year

By Andrew Sluys • 22/07/2021
Search Driven for vehicles for sale
Photos / Supplied
Photos / Supplied

Whether it was intended or not, a perk of early Tesla adopters was that using the brand's supercharger network was going to be an exclusive affair, reserved only for Tesla models. 

Given that it's a network with over 25,000 Superchargers at more than 2,700 stations internationally, it would only make sense that these stations are brought into the mainstream charging network. 

READ MORE: Three more hyper-rapid EV chargers to be installed across New Zealand

Just recently, Tesla CEO Elon Musk claimed that this exclusivity wasn't meant to be the case, and that it was simply down to different brands using different plugs. 

In this same tweet, Musk confirmed that the network will be opening up to other electric vehicles before the end of the year. Given the sheer size of the network, we can imagine that this will be an international transition. 

While Tesla cars in America come with a proprietary charging connector, models around the rest of the world, including New Zealand, use a standard CCS charger, meaning the transition will be a software thing. 

With the Supercharger network opening up to regular EVs, this only makes EV ownership easier, with brands like ChargeNet and ABB working to expand New Zealand's ever-growing network. 

By Andrew Sluys • 22/07/2021

Tags


For Sale on Driven

More like this
Suzuki Ignis 1.2 Hybrid MZ Suzuki Ignis 1.2 Hybrid MZ
Suzuki Ignis 1.2 Hybrid MZ

$19,350

BMW X2 xDrive 20i BMW X2 xDrive 20i
BMW X2 xDrive 20i

$66,950

Fiat 500 1.2 Pop Fiat 500 1.2 Pop
Fiat 500 1.2 Pop

$12,590

Toyota Sienta 1.5HV FUNBASE G5 Toyota Sienta 1.5HV FUNBASE G5
Toyota Sienta 1.5HV FUNBASE G5

$31,490

We Recommend