Tesla to release revised 'Launch Mode' and make its EVs even faster

As well as introducing the world to the luxury electric vehicle US-based company Tesla was the first to prove the incredible real-world performance capabilities of EVs.

It seems that Elon still isn't happy with how the older models perform as Tesla is about to release a revised 'Launch Mode' for the Model S sedan, and Model X SUV.

Model S/X Performance based on raven get new launch mode.

- To improve traction, Adaptive Suspension performs a "cheetah stance" (lowers the front axle) and adjusts damping. pic.twitter.com/4QNhN50rPX — green (@greentheonly) April 4, 2020

One twitter user recently broke the news that concerns the EV models that are fitted with air suspension. The update is set to change the height at which the vehicles launch, and implement a new 'Cheetah Stance' mode.

Altering suspension damping settings to improve traction is nothing new, as most performance and high-end vehicles come with some sort of dynamic suspension system from the factory.

As Tesla EVs don't contain gears, these systems aren't required once the vehicle is moving, but are vital upon launch. And like drag racers, a lower front end will hold traction better, especially on an all-wheel drive vehicle.

Some are guessing that this new 'Launch Mode' will also stiffen the rear suspension on launch, giving the EV the best chance of getting traction at all four wheels.

Right now, the Model S P100D can make the 0-100km/h sprint in just 2.5 seconds in ludicrous mode. The larger Model X P100D can do that same in 2.7 seconds, making it the fastest SUV in the world.

It's unclear as to when this update will be made public, but we can imagine that it won't release until the Tesla production plants over in America are re-opened.