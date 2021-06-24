Tesla UK reveals Model 3 under evaluation as police car

As the automotive world moves towards a more emissions-free way of life, it only makes sense that emergency services that rely on vehicles follow in these footsteps.

Just recently, Tesla UK whipped the covers off an all-electric Model 3 Performance police car that will be trialed as a police highway vehicle.

Unfortunately, we haven't got any specific details around what sort of modifications the Model 3 has undergone to get into police guise, beyond the obvious lights and UK police livery.

Last year, Boris Johnson's government announced that the sale of all internal combustion-powered vehicles would be banned by 2030. Police, paramedics, and fire response teams would not be exempt from this.

Back to the Tesla, in Performance spec the Model 3 is one of the quickest mass-production cars on the market, and will complete the 0-100 sprint in just 3.3 seconds before topping out at 261km/h.

This is down to the dual electric motors, which are mounted on each axle, and are capable of sending 335kW and 638Nm of torque to all four wheels.

For context, Lamborghini's Aventador SVJ (the fastest model in the range) will do the same sprint in 2.8 seconds, but it uses a 6.5-litre V12 engine and costs around $700,000 more than the Tesla.

Here in New Zealand, police recently moved to Skoda Superb wagons which will eventually arrive as a plug-in hybrid variant, and will probably join the force at some point.