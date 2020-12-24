The 10 coolest Christmas car videos you'll ever see (well, one's a racing truck)

Christmas is a special time... because you get to find out which car companies have the best sense of humour.

Christmas-themed videos have become a real tradition in the automotive industry. Not the sickly sweet, sentimental kind (although there are plenty of those around too), but the hard-driving, laugh-a-minute, big-budget kind that make car enthusiasts feel particularly festive.

So we're gathered together 10 great Christmas-themed car videos - some new, some evergreen from years gone by.

A few are simply advertisements, but so well done. The rest are still self-promotion for their respective companies, but full of tongue-in-cheek festive spirit - and some incredibly cool cars.

Themes? You'd be surprised how many really fast cars have to deliver Christmas trees in a huge hurry. Who knew?

Anyway, to qualify for the DRIVEN list, these videos have to feature either (a) standout celebrities, human or machine or (b) incredible cars going sideways and getting air.

We'll leave you to discover these for yourself, at your leisure.

But keep an eye out for the Griswold's Mustang Mach-E, "Merry Driftmas" from Lotus (including some superstar-car cameos), the fastest (and most sideways) Christmas choir you've ever seen, jaw-dropping classic rally cars from Audi, Lancia and Subaru doing what they do best, Mercedes-AMG rejecting cheesy Christmas sentiment, a 670kW Pro4 truck jumping 70 metres with a tree on board, how to get that tinsel applied using a VW Polo GTI - and how to "undecorate" your tree in 2.7 seconds flat with a Nissan GT-R.

Oh, and the time Santa himself commissioned a bespoke Bentley Flying Spur. Scroll down to watch them all below.

Merry Driftmas from Lotus

BMW: the fastest Christmas song in the world

Girado & Co 2019: classic rally Lancias and a Colin McRae homage

Girado & Co 2020: Audi Sport Quattro

Toyo Tires and Off-Road racer Kyle LeDuc

Volkswagen: father and son tree-decorating in a Polo GTI

Mercedes-AMG: not another Christmas video

Nissan GT-R: the ultimate Christmas tree takedown

A very special customer commissions a bespoke Bentley