The 10 most expensive cars to sell at auction

There have been a ton of cars that have sold for ridiculous amounts at auction, like this 1968 Holden HK Monaro that sold for $353,934 NZD earlier this year.

But taking the cake is this record-breaking 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Coupé that sold for $142 million USD last week. It quickly became the most expensive car ever to be sold at auction. But what are some other cars that have sold for an exorbitant amount, you ask?

Here are the 10 most expensive cars to sell at auction.

This one-of-two 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR sold for $142 million USD last week. It had always been assumed that Mercedes would never part with one of the crown jewels of its company collection, considered the 'Mona Lisa' of cars because of its rarity, racing pedigree, beauty and unavailability.

The 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Coupé was a development of the open two-seat sports-racing car built by Mercedes for the 1955 season and driven by Grand Prix greats such as Stirling Moss, Juan Manuel Fangio and Peter Collins. Heavily based on the company's all-conquering W196 Grand Prix single-seater, the W196 S sports car was powered by a 302bhp (225kW), 3.0-litre straight-eight of great complexity, and dominated the 1955 World Sportscar Championship. Moss's record drive on the 1955 Mille Miglia has been described as one of the greatest-ever feats of motor racing.

2. 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO

This Ferrari 250 GTO was sold by RM Sotheby’s in late August of 2018 for $48,405,000. It's the third GTO ever built and was raced extensively worldwide (and it won... a lot!). One of its wins was at the 1962 Italian GT Championship. It also won in its class at the 1963 and ‘64 Targo Florio.

Both its surface and mechanics were upgraded by Scaglietti. It was converted from Series I to a far rarer Series II.

3. 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO Berlinetta

Another 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO! This one sold for $38,115,000 Bonhams in 2014, and before that, it was owned by the same family for 49 straight years.

Making this car special is the fact that it won the GT World Championship series on its first try. It has a 3-litre V12 Colombo V13 engine that produces 224kW.

This one is the 9th GTO out of the 36 that were made, and it came in second at the 1962 Tour de France race.

4. 1956 Ferrari 335 S

Clearly, there's a Ferrari theme in the most expensive cars list. This one was sold by Artcurial in February of 2016 for $35,730,510.

It's one of four 335 S models ever built, making it one of the rarest cars ever made. It’s powered by a 4.1-litre V12 engine that pumps out 300kW and has a top speed of 300km/h. It was driven in the 1957 Sebring 12 Hour, 24 Hours of Le Mans, and the Millie Miglia. This car actually ended the Mille Miglia after one of its drivers got into a fatal accident.

5. 1954 Mercedes-Benz W196R

This interesting looking car was sold at a Bonhams auction in July 2013 for $29,600,000.

It's important to German racing history, as it marked the 1954 comeback of the country to Grand Prix racing. There were only 10 of these ever made, 6 of which are still owned by Mercedes. But this particular vehicle gave Juan Manuel Fangio his second Formula 1 World Drivers’ Championship.

It has a straight-eight engine, produces 224kW and has a top speed of 297km/h.

6. 1956 Ferrari 290 MM

This car was sold by RM Sotheby’s in December 2015 for $28,050,000.

It's one of just four 290 MMs ever made and was built for Juan Manuel Fangio who placed fourth behind the wheel of this car at the 1956 Millie Miglia. It has a 3.5-litre V12 that produces 239kW.

7. 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4*S NART Spider

Sold RM Sotheby’s in August 2013, this car fetched a price of $27,500,000.

It was originally built as the spider version of the 275 GTB coupe, made at the request of Ferrari’s North American dealer. There are only 10 NART (North American Racing Team) Spiders in existence. It features the same V12 and running gear found in the 275 Coupe.

8. 1964 Ferrari 275 GTB/C Speciale

In August 2014, RM Sotheby’s sold this vehicle for $26,400,000.

This one is actually rarer than its 250 GTO sibling, even though it's supposedly not as valuable. It has extra-thin-gauge alloy bodywork and is the first of just 3 275 GTB/C Speciales ever made. It also happens to be the first Ferrari ever fitted with the 3.3-litre Columbo V12.

9. 1956 Aston Martin DBR1

Finally, a car other than a Mercedes or Ferrari graces the list. This particular Aston Martin was sold by RM Sotheby’s in August of 2017 for $22,550,000.

It's the first of five DBR1s ever produced and it won the 1959 Nürburgring 1000km. It's the sister car to the 1959 Le Mans winner and was raced with Stirling Moss, Carroll Shelby and Jack Brabham being the wheel.

This particular DBR1 came fitted with a non-original racing engine, but the original one was offered with the listing.

10. 1956 Ferrari 290 MM

And finishing off the list is yet another Ferrari, this one selling for $22,005,000 by RM Sotheby’s in December of 2018.

It was restored by Ferrari Classiche to its 1957 12 Hours of Sebring livery and was an official Scuderia Ferrari Works car in 1956 and 1957. The car performed well in the Mille Miglia and 1000 KM of Buenos Aires and is the last of only four 290 MM’s built, only three of which are still standing.