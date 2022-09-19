The all-new Ram TRX has landed in NZ

The all-new Ram TRX has officially arrived in New Zealand. It's the world's most powerful production petrol pick-up, designed to conquer the desert.

The full-size American pick-up boasts a 6.2-litre supercharged Hemi V8 engine, which produces 523kW and 882Nm of torque. It can sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds, and it reaches a top speed of 190km/h.

Power is sent to the road, dirt or sand through an eight-speed automatic transmission and full-time four-wheel drive. It features a unique suspension system with active damping, inspired by desert off-road racers. It incorporates forged aluminium front upper and lower control arms with special attention to caster and camber angles during suspension cycling to maintain overall strength and durability.

Designed with desert driving in mind, it features a new "Baja drive mode", which calibrates four-wheel-drive and steering systems, stability control, paddle shifters and suspension for the ultimate desert performance, delivering maximum capability on loose surfaces.

The supercharged V8 makes the Ram 1500 TRX the most powerful four-door vehicle on sale in New Zealand, but it's also one of the heaviest, weighing in at 3057kg.

The interior is apparently the most spacious in its segment. It offers an array of tech features as standard, like LED headlights, a 12-inch touchscreen with Uconnect, wireless phone charging, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, leather and suede upholstery, a 19-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, and automatic climate control.

It also offers advanced safety features, such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert, autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection, a 360-degree camera, and front and rear parking sensors.

Prices for the Ram TRX start at $249,990.