The Audi Urbansphere concept is a 5.5m luxury van

Audi recently released concepts for future sedans and convertibles, the Grandsphere and Skysphere concepts.

Now, the automaker has revealed the third addition to its spherically-themed trilogy of concept cars: the Audi Urbansphere concept.

The Urbansphere is a luxury, three-row, six-seater EV, that boasts interior space. It was created for Chinese "megacities" where space is at an absolute premium and features the most outright interior space of any Audi in history.

It's 5.5 metres long with a wheelbase of 341cm and the wheels are 24 inches in diameter.

The van was created by Audi design studios in both Ingolstadt and Beijing with the help of Chinese customers, with its lounge-style interior being the primary focus. The Audi features suicide rear doors which pair with the traditional fronts for a B-pillarless double-door effect.

The extravagant van was clearly made with very important customers in mind, as reflected by the light-based "red carpet" that rolls out when the doors open.

The seats (well, lounge chairs really) can swivel so passengers can face each other, but if you'd prefer privacy, there are screens that can be deployed from behind the headrests.

The seats also each have their own headrest speakers and screens, but an additional transparent OLED "cinema screen" can come down from the glass roof for group viewing. It's huge and takes up most of the cabin.

The idea is for the vehicle to have Level 4 automated driving, with the steering wheel, pedals, and displays able to be hidden away completely.

The car has dual-motor all-wheel drive, adaptive air suspension, and rear-wheel steering. It produces 296kW and 690Nm of torque that comes from a 120-plus kWh battery. On the WLTP cycle, Audi is claiming 750km of range.