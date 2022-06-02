The best of Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este
Just recently, DRIVEN was lucky enough to join BMW Australia on a trip over to Europe which was celebrating 50 years of the M division.
Whilst over there, we attended the launch of the all-electric iX M60, saw the sights and sounds of Germany, and headed along to the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este down in Lake Como.
Here, we saw some incredible machines, and we've put together a gallery of the most interesting: