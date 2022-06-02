Home / News / The best of Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este

The best of Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este

By Andrew Sluys • 02/06/2022
Search Driven for vehicles for sale
Photos / Supplied
Photos / Supplied

Just recently, DRIVEN was lucky enough to join BMW Australia on a trip over to Europe which was celebrating 50 years of the M division. 

Whilst over there, we attended the launch of the all-electric iX M60, saw the sights and sounds of Germany, and headed along to the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este down in Lake Como. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by DRIVEN (@driven.nz)

Here, we saw some incredible machines, and we've put together a gallery of the most interesting: 

By Andrew Sluys • 02/06/2022

Tags


For Sale on Driven

More like this
Nissan Dayz Highway Star Nissan Dayz Highway Star
Nissan Dayz Highway Star

$18,350

Toyota 86 GT Toyota 86 GT
Toyota 86 GT

$29,190

Toyota Alphard 3.5 Executive Lounge Toyota Alphard 3.5 Executive Lounge
Toyota Alphard 3.5 Executive Lounge

$88,150

Subaru XV 2.0i-S EyeSight Subaru XV 2.0i-S EyeSight
Subaru XV 2.0i-S EyeSight

$35,890

We Recommend