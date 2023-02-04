The Blue Oval and Red Bull: Ford is returning to Formula One

Ford is returning to Formula One after more than two decades. The US maker and Red Bull Powertrains have announced a "strategic technical partnership" for the development of the next-generation hybrid power unit to be used from the 2026 season onwards.

Red Bull Ford will provide the power units for both the Oracle Red Bull Racing and Scuderia AlphaTauri teams from 2026 to at least 2030.

“This is the start of a thrilling new chapter in Ford’s motorsports story that began when my great-grandfather won a race that helped launch our company,” says Bill Ford, executive chair.

Starting this year, Ford and Red Bull Powertrains will develop the power unit that will be part of the new technical regulations, including a 350kW electric motor and a new combustion engine able to accept fully sustainable fuels, ready for the 2026 season.

Ford’s return to Formula 1 with Red Bull Racing is all about where we are going as a company – increasingly electric, software-defined, modern vehicles and experiences,” says Jim Farley, president and CEO, Ford Motor Company. “F1 will be an incredibly cost-effective platform to innovate, share ideas and technologies, and engage with tens of millions of new customers.”

Areas to be explored together are in the combustion engine development and key developments like battery cell and electric motor technology, power unit control software and analytics.

“As an independent engine manufacturer to have the ability to benefit from an OEM’s experience like Ford puts us in good stead against the competition," says Christian Horner, Oracle Red Bull Racing Team principal and CEO.

Ford is investing $50 billion in EV generally. It is currently the number two EV production-vehicle maker in the US, driven by the the F-150 Lightning, Mustang Mach-E and E-Transit. It plans to deliver an annual run rate of 600,000 electric vehicles globally by the end of this year and two million globally by the end of 2026, as part of the Ford+ plan.

Ford claims that by 2026, it will be the only manufacturer "to be competing in racing disciplines from grassroots motorsports to Formula 1 comprising WEC and IMSA including Le Mans 24 Hours with Mustang GT3, WRC with the M-Sport Ford Puma Hybrid Rally1, Dakar with Ranger Raptor, Baja 1000 with Ranger Raptor and Bronco, and NASCAR, NHRA and Supercars with Mustang".