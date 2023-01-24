Home / News / The C9 Chevrolet Corvette is rumoured to debut in 2028, with a petrol engine

The C9 Chevrolet Corvette is rumoured to debut in 2028, with a petrol engine

By Maxene London • 24/01/2023
The C8 Chevrolet Corvette is still relatively new, but rumours about the ninth-generation Corvette are already starting to circulate. 

GM Authority reports that the C9 will debut in 2028, with its first model year as 2029. The report also says the car will not be electric and will sit on a revised version of the C8 platform. 

Despite arriving just before the ban California (and many other places around the globe) is set to put on the sale of non-zero-emissions vehicles, the Corvette is said to feature an internal combustion engine (ICE). 

Reportedly, the car will not take on the architecture of the fully electric Corvette sedan or SUV (set to arrive in 2025) but will be a lot like the current car. 

General Motors is currently gearing up to build its sixth-generation small-block V8, so it's likely that the next Corvette will be powered by a version of this motor. 

Specs for the motor are sparse, but it is expected to sit in the middle of the car. 

Rumoured to sit on a reworked version of the C8's "Y2" platform, the C9 will possibly be the second mid-engine Corvette. 

Considering the current C8 is the quickest Corvette ever, so there's the potential for the C9 to get even faster. 

