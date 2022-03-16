The car with the longest ever production run revealed

There have been some truly iconic cars over the automotive's 100+ year history.

A study conducted in late 2021 has revealed the 35 vehicles with the longest ever production runs. Whether it's luxury, performance, or practicality, these vehicles have withstood the test of time.

These vehicles have received updates and facelifts that give customers what they want, and keep the cars relevant through time.

The vehicle with the longest ever production run time is the Chevrolet Suburban SUV, running for an outstanding 86 years. This is followed by the Ford F-Series ute, which has run for 74 years, and the Volkswagen Transporter van which has run for 71 years.

In fourth place is the iconic Toyota Land Cruiser SUV which has seen 70 years of production so far, and the Chevrolet Corvette is in fifth place with 68 years of production.

The longest-running production vehicles feature a huge range of shapes, sizes, and purposes. These cars have adapted to the needs of their drivers to maintain their relevance over the years.

With many governments imposing emissions regulations, it'll be interesting to see what the future holds for these vehicles. We're already seeing some of these manufacturers creating electrified versions of some of these models, for example, the Ford F-150 Lightning.