The Chevrolet Avalanche built for ultimate Transformers fans

You'd have to look hard to see it, but under the surface of this wacky creation lies the body of a 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche.

Built for only the ultimate Transformers fans, this "fully customized show truck” as the listing describes it, is currently up for sale through Marketplace in Toronto, Canada.

Details on the listing are sparse, but it's apparent that the owner is a big fan of the Transformers movie franchise. It was his intention to build a vehicle that would fit in if it were on the set of one of the Michael Bay-directed films.

The entire creation has been customised, to the extent that it's difficult to see the Chevy Avalanche underneath it all. First of all, the length has been extended to the point of requiring a third axle.

The front features a massive body-coloured grille and a pair of very distinctive headlights. The rear seats and passenger compartment have been removed, and in their place are two large white plastic areas sporting speakers and skylights. At the rear, you'll find 17 vertical LED lights and an area for even more speakers.

The listing doesn't provide any performance or engine details for the Avalanche, but it does state that it has been driven roughly 100,000 km.