The complete guide to every EV you can buy in NZ

27/09/2022
Electrified vehicles are a hot topic in New Zealand, thanks to rising fuel prices, increasing climate change awareness and the Government’s focus on a Clean Car programme that impacts both consumers and the industry.

More buyers than ever want to move to electrified vehicles, but where do you start?

DRIVEN is here to help, with a complete guide to every electrified vehicle on sale in NZ.

Download the Ultimate Electrified Car Guide now

In the download above, we deliver the need-to-know information on every Hybrid Electrified Vehicle (HEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) and Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) currently available in the new-car market, arranged from lowest to highest price so you can quickly find the vehicles that suit your budget.

 

