The Ford MonoWheel is a bizarre patent that never made it to production

We are living in an age of massive technological change, some inventions will blow our minds for a few weeks, and then become so ingrained in our lives that they just become the norm.

The likes of Ford, Apple and Facebook all scramble to get these revolutionary products patented, but often because of practicality, cost or the lack of need, they never make it to production.

So, what did these tech giants one day have in store for us, even if they never materialized?

SimpleGhar delved into patent records and found some futuristic gadgets that could have changed our lives, and then brought them to life in a series of realistic renders. One of these renders is the Ford MonoWheel.

The Ford MonoWheel was designed to allow drivers to switch from a four-wheel car to a single, self-propelled unicycle.

With a state-of-the-art steering hub, users could transform a wheel from their car into the ultimate urban transportation unit. Powerful motors would propel the wheel to allow drivers to glide through traffic with ease. The robust nature of the car’s wheel was designed to offer unrivalled stability and durability to adapt to any changes in terrain.

Thanks to the advanced suspension system, removing and refitting the wheel would be super simple. At the touch of a button, the rear of the car will rise from the ground with the wheel disengaging. The motorized hub would then effortlessly attach, allowing the driver to continue their journey on the MonoWheel.