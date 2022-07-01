The Good Oil: 8 great moments from 80 years of Jeep

Jeep has been with us for over 80 years now (the big anniversary was last year). But getting old… never gets old.

Here are eight great moments from the iconic brand’s history.

Grand Cherokee breaks through

On January 7, 1992, at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Chrysler president Bob Lutz drove the first new Jeep Grand Cherokee ZJ off the Jefferson production line, along the streets of the city and through the glass front door of the Cobo Hall in a massive publicity stunt. Job done.

Jeep invents the SUV (arguably)

In 1946, Willys-Overland introduced a high-sided seven-seat station wagon, the Willys Wagon (see gallery below for the Wagon in its woody glory). It was two-wheel drive, so something very close to today’s urban SUVs. Four-wheel drive was added in 1949, bringing true off-tarmac ability.

The Quadra cycle starts

In 1999, two new four-wheel-drive systems were introduced under the now-familiar “Quadra” brand.

Quadra-Trac II transferred torque rear to front and side to side; when combined with the Vari-Lok front and rear progressive axles, the result was the more sophisticated Quadra-Drive system.

The first Jeep Jamboree

In 1953, the first Jeep Jamboree took place at the Georgetown Divide in California, attracting 55 vehicles. Jeep Jamboree still holds events all over the US; one of the most popular is the very tough Rubicon Trail, which traverses the Sierra Nevada mountain range.

The first premium SUV?

Range Rover fans may disagree, but there’s a strong case for the 1963 Jeep Wagoner being the first premium SUV. It combined four-wheel drive with an automatic transmission and features akin to high-end passenger cars.

Wrangler makes its debut

We think of Wrangler as having its roots in the original wartime Willy-Overland military vehicles, but the Wrangler name “only” dates back to 1986. It’s always been a tough 4x4, but the first Wrangler was also designed with more on-road comfort in mind.

4xe is the new 4x4

Jeep introduced the “4xe” brand for electric vehicles in its 80th year. The plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) powertrain matches a 2.0-litre petrol engine with a battery pack for around 50km pure-electric running. The technology is heading New Zealand’s way, in the five-seat Grand Cherokee for 2023, with other models to follow.

War spans an icon

In 1941, Willys-Overland was awarded the contract to be the primary supplier of the new “1/4-ton” military vehicle by the US Government. Over 350,000 of these vehicles were produced by 1945, providing the basis for the civilian Jeep CJ-2A that started production even before the war was over.