The Good Oil: Honda's 240km/h Mean Mower

We’re celebrating fast Hondas at DRIVEN this week, in particular the tweaked 2021 Civic Type R. It’s a quick hot hatch, but what if we told you there was another small and practical Honda that can get to 160km/h almost as fast as the Civic hits 100km/h?

Last year, Honda’s Mean Mower V2 set a Guinness World Record for the “Fastest Acceleration 0-100mph for a Lawnmower”. It averaged the run to 100mph (160.93km/h) in just 6.29 seconds, thanks to power from the CBR1000RR Fireblade motorcycle engine. With 149kW, the Mean Mower’s power to weight is greater than that of a Bugatti Chiron.

The Mower has also now been immortalised on the cover of the Guinness World Records 2021 print edition, published just this month. It's officially an icon.

In order to qualify under Guinness rules, Mean Mower had to be recognisable as a mower and still be able to cut grass – which it does with two electric motors and carbon fibre blades. The front cowl, grass box and body panels are straight from Honda’s HF 2622 lawn mower.

Mean Mower V2 was also put through a top speed run, recording 150.99mph (242.99km/h).

That’s significantly faster than the speed record set by the original Mean Mower back in 2014, which achieved 116.87mph (188.08km/h).

The V2 record was set with racing driver Jess Hawkins at the wheel.

She currently races in the European W Series, but has also made a name for herself as a stunt driver – including some of the airborne Land Rover Defender antics in the forthcoming James Bond movie, No Time to Die.