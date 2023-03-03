The Good Oil: Matchbox's 70th anniversary sustainable models

You know you want them all already, right? Meet some of the special 70th anniversary die-cast models from Matchbox, which the company says are about “reflecting on its legacy and looking to the future”.

The birthday features a diverse bunch of cars arranged in seven different “assortments” across the range, all with platinum detailing. They’re a combination of collector favourites and iconic vehicles spread across the last seven decades.

“We are so excited to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Matchbox and the trusted legacy this brand has imprinted on kids and collectors all over the world,” says Roberto Stanichi, senior vice president, global head of vehicles at Mattel. “We look forward to continuing to redefine the die-cast category as we move towards a more sustainable future.”

Sustainable? Well yes, according to Mattel a “portion” of the new 70th anniversary range is made from recycled zinc.

Matchbox also says it’s “committed to integrating more electric vehicles and eco-friendly themes into products with a vision to make all toys and packaging from 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials by 2030.”

Conceived in 1953 by English engineer Jack Odell, a vehicle mechanic for the British Army in World War II, Matchbox dominated the toy vehicle category with affordable prices and mass availability for consumers. The brand also introduced a revolutionary scale system: the models were all designed to fill the same-sized box (aka 1:Box), meaning they were all the same physical size but different scales depending on the vehicle being portrayed.