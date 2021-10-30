The Good Oil: My little Pony modification
Focus too hard on something and you eventually start spinning around in circles. Case in point is Hyundai with its all-singing new-generation Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Ioniq 5.
Despite the cutting-edge ethos of the new model, Hyundai has long insisted that Ioniq 5 is also an homage to the 1975 Pony, its first international model.
The tributes started with the angular 45 concept of 2019 - marking 45 years since the original Pony coupe concept of 1974, if you’re still with us.
The look of the Ioniq 5 production model is still pretty close to that 45 concept, so it’s pretty radical. And that’s cool.
But this year Hyundai also thought it would be brilliant to restomod an original Pony to mimick the new Ioniq 5.
So a heritage model has been modified to pay homage to a new car that pays homage to that heritage model. Huh?
Anyway, the “Heritage Series Pony” is awesome. It’s a one-off that was shown at the opening of the Hyundai Motorstudio Busan this year.
It's clearly recognisable as an old-school Pony (a real car was dismantled and rebuilt to create it), but with Ioniq-style Pixel Road Trip lights, fender-mounted cameras instead of mirrors (move over Honda e) and gorgeous retro-futuristic instruments with illuminated vacuum tubes.
The vehicle is powered by an unspecified BEV powertrain and in the boot there’s even a “last mile mobility device” (that’s an e-scooter to you and I) in a beautiful stainless steel case.