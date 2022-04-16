The Good Oil: No substitute for a digital Aventador

A million dollars is enough to buy an actual Lamborghini Aventador LP780-4 Ultimae. But NZ$950,000 is what enthusiastic bidders paid in total for Lamborghini’s first-ever official NFT offering, comprising five lots. Which was five pretty similar pictures of a Lamborghini Aventador Ultimate, basically.

The NFT, or Non Fungible Token, is the latest thing in the art world and because The Good Oil is sophisticated and modern, it definitely didn’t have to look it up and find out what it’s all about. But for your benefit, an NFT can be anything digital, but the difference is it’s guaranteed to be unique and cannot be copied (that’s the “non-fungible” bit). Given the whole concept of something digital is that it can be replicated exactly, that might make your brain hurt a bit.

Anyway, Lamborghini’s Space Time Memory NFTs were created by artist Fabian Oefner and depict an Ultimae being shot into space. While all five images look very similar, they actually illustrate the car’s lift-off at one-second intervals – so each is indeed slightly different. Hence the names, from T+0071S through to T+0075S.

The first and last (pictured above) in the sequence sold for the highest amounts, NZ$216k and $293k respectively. They were auctioned in Rome earlier this year, at an event lasting 75 hours and 50 minutes – the amount of time it took Apollo 11 to leave Earth and enter the Moon’s orbit.

While the images look computer-generated, they were created and photographed for real, using 1500 Lamborghini parts. The resolution is such, you can zoom in and read the smallest markings or text on any of the parts.

Each NFT is presented through a physical art work, the Space Key, which contains carbon fibre pieces that actually did go to the International Space Station in 2020; they are formed into a unique QR code that links to each NFT. Just like the QR codes DRIVEN uses* (*DRIVEN QR codes may not be quite as valuable).