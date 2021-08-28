The Good Oil: The Cupra Formentor is now a boat as well

If you’re still struggling to understand exactly where the new Formentor fits into the Cupra range, this probably won’t help: the carmaker has created a concept boat version of the SUV with Spanish shipbuilder De Antonio Yachts.

The De Antonio Yachts D28 Formentor is naturally the catalyst for quite a bit of waffle about brand synergies. “We’re a Barcelona brand and we have a strong connection with the sea,” says Cupra head of colour & trim concept & strategy Francesca Sangalli.

“This type of boat, its dimension and design had all the characteristics to fit and combine with Cupra as a brand. When you look at them together, you perceive the same code, the same feeling.”

It is a pretty interesting machine, and it does point to a limited-run production version of the D28 in Cupra colours for the end of this year.

The hull is finished in the same Petrol Blue Matt that’s available on the car, but with diagonal lines in a different finish. There’s also Black Chrome and Cupra’s signature Copper.

You can’t just take trim elements from a car and put them in a boat. There’s salt water and the effect of the sun, for example.

Carbon fibre and metallic elements from the Formentor were replicated in the vessel only after extensive testing, while a special hardwearing vegan “leather” was created for the upholstery.

Following the launch of the De Antonio/Copra production D28 later this year, there’s another joint venture planned: a hybrid-powered boat. Probably not a plug-in.