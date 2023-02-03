The Good Oil: Toyota GR86 and Mazda MX-5 on the right track

A good sports car often translates to an even better race car and the beauty of both the Toyota GR 86 and the Mazda MX-5 is that have each has its own one-make racing series that have been running for a decade or more, showcasing driver talent over budget.

The Toyota TR 86 series started in 2013, and has proven a fantastic platform for drivers to easily get their head around balance, handing and corner speed, without being overwhelmed. Around $75k to buy brand new, the cars are not cheap, but they’re built to world class standards, and stands as NZ’s leading one-make series.

Plus, the cars are an international formula, also running in Australia, allowing drivers to easily and competitively compete in special events such as Bathurst. The six-round 2023 championship is already underway with 18 cars competing in the current series, running at Hampton Downs this weekend supporting the NZ GP, and Taupo, Manfeild and back to Hampton, all happening by early May, and all broadcast on TV.

Born from the Manawatu Car Club and Manfeild, and recently expanding, the MX-5 Racing NZ class (above) has been running since 2012, and while similar in philosophy, caters to a more budget-conscious racer. All using the first model 1989-1994 NA MX-5 with 1.6-litre engines, control suspension, weight and Hankook tyres; reliability is strong, with most cars well over 150,000km.

Weighing less than 900kg, they’re nippy without being slow, with grids up to 25 cars, and recently featuring on TV as a live race on the Super Sprint event. Extremely budget-friendly, cars cost around $8000 to get on the grid, ready to race, with typical weekend running costs - including entry fees - well under $500. The 2023 summer series ran at Manfeild last weekend, Taupo next weekend, with Pukekohe and Hampton Downs, then the four-round winter series at Manfeild. And, of course, it’s a class that DRIVEN is running its own car in.