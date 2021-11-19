Home / News / The grille on the BMW XM concept is ginormous!

The grille on the BMW XM concept is ginormous!

By Maxene London • 19/11/2021
Search Driven for vehicles for sale
Photo / Supplied
Photo / Supplied

BMW is known for its huge kidney grilles that just keep on growing. 

It started off as nothing too major, and started getting disproportional on cars like the 3 Series. It's with the latest generation of the 4 Series and 7 Series that things really started getting out of control. And now even more so with the latest BMW concept, the XM.

The XM gives us a good indication of where the brand is heading in its future, ginormous grilles and all. So far, we've been teased with this SUV prototype, but it's clear that the carmakers are making a bold move with the grilles. 

The design of the XM is getting quite angular, with shrinking headlights and an expanding grille.

Read More

The XM is expected to be BMW's pinnacle high-performance SUV, coming equipped with a brand new V8 engine. It's likely the car will be released around December next year, but given what BMW has shared on social media, we'll probably get a unveiled look at the car far before that. 

It looks like the car will be revealed in all its glory (large grilles and all) at the Art Basel event in Miami this December. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BMW (@bmw)

By Maxene London • 19/11/2021

Tags


For Sale on Driven

More like this
Mercedes-Benz GLC 250 d 4Matic AMG Line 9G-Tronic Mercedes-Benz GLC 250 d 4Matic AMG Line 9G-Tronic
Mercedes-Benz GLC 250 d 4Matic AMG Line 9G-Tronic

$81,190

Land Rover Range Rover Sport Sport 2.0 P400e HSE Dynamic Auto Land Rover Range Rover Sport Sport 2.0 P400e HSE Dynamic Auto
Land Rover Range Rover Sport Sport 2.0 P400e HSE Dynamic Auto

$164,250

Toyota Land Cruiser Prado TX Toyota Land Cruiser Prado TX
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado TX

$44,490

Toyota Harrier PREMIUM Toyota Harrier PREMIUM
Toyota Harrier PREMIUM

$45,990

We Recommend