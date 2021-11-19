The grille on the BMW XM concept is ginormous!

BMW is known for its huge kidney grilles that just keep on growing.

It started off as nothing too major, and started getting disproportional on cars like the 3 Series. It's with the latest generation of the 4 Series and 7 Series that things really started getting out of control. And now even more so with the latest BMW concept, the XM.

The XM gives us a good indication of where the brand is heading in its future, ginormous grilles and all. So far, we've been teased with this SUV prototype, but it's clear that the carmakers are making a bold move with the grilles.

The design of the XM is getting quite angular, with shrinking headlights and an expanding grille.

The XM is expected to be BMW's pinnacle high-performance SUV, coming equipped with a brand new V8 engine. It's likely the car will be released around December next year, but given what BMW has shared on social media, we'll probably get a unveiled look at the car far before that.

It looks like the car will be revealed in all its glory (large grilles and all) at the Art Basel event in Miami this December.