The Hot Wheels Legends Tour is Back, and New Zealand will be the first pit-stop for 2022

Hot Wheels has announced Australia and New Zealand are back on the roster for the world’s largest travelling car show - Hot Wheels™ Legends Tour after an epic first-year debut in 2021.

The Hot Wheels™ Legends Tour is an annual event that sees thousands of Hot Wheels fans compete to have their custom car reimagined as a 1:64th scale Hot Wheels® Die-Cast toy and sold around the world.

Last year, the Southern Hemisphere’s epic custom car culture was thrust onto the global stage via a two-part virtual Hot Wheels™ Legends Tour pit-stop.

This year the Hot Wheels™ Legends Tour will again be virtual. One Australian and one New Zealander will be chosen by a series of auto-specialists to compete in the Hot Wheels™ Legends Tour global semi-finals.

Jacinta Whitehead, Marketing Director, ANZ, Mattel says: “We’re delighted to again encourage Australian and New Zealander car enthusiasts to showcase their epic vehicles to the world.

Particularly, after what was an overwhelmingly successful first year for us in the series. “We thank our local partners Big W in Australia and The Warehouse in New Zealand who’ll again be helping us to lift the hood on some of Australia and New Zealand’s most diecast worthy wheels.”

Since launching in 2018 to celebrate Hot Wheels 50th Anniversary, the Hot Wheels™ Legends Tour has grown from an American-based series of local Walmart events across the United States to the world’s largest travelling car show. Bringing in builders and automotive fans through both virtual and live events that now spans 14 countries and 5 continents.

It has also become known for the high-profile car designers, race car drivers and personalities that get involved to participate in their region’s judging panel. Judges will continue to evaluate all vehicle entrants and finalists on the criteria of creativity, authenticity, and garage spirit. Built, not bought, remains the spirit of the Tour, and custom creations of all makes and models, shapes and sizes are encouraged to enter.

Professional Australian Rally Driver, Molly Taylor says it’s an honour to be involved in Hot Wheels Legends Tour for the second year running. This year - coming on as a judge across both Australia and New Zealand.

“Last year was truly epic as Aussies young and old got to show off their colourful, custom rides.

“Creating and maintaining custom cars is more than just a hobby. It’s a true passion project for most. Hot Wheels Legends Tour helps celebrate that, so encourage anyone who thinks their ride has what it takes to make an iconic diecast packet, to enter now!”

Submissions for the Australian and New Zealand Hot Wheels™ Legends Tour are now officially open.

To enter, entrants must submit a video of their car and then they will be contacted for more images/video directly if they have been successful. Videos must be submitted by Monday 11 April for New Zealand and Monday 18 April for Australia.

The event will be live-streamed on Facebook on April 14th at 6pm NZT.