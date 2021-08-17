Home / News / The icon returns: Acura confirms that its building a new Integra

The icon returns: Acura confirms that its building a new Integra

By News.com.au • 17/08/2021
Car enthusiasts around the world have welcomed news that Honda will bring back the Integra in 2022.

The Japanese brand’s American spin-off, Acura, made the announcement during California’s Car Week, where it stole attention from Lamborghini’s reborn Countach supercar.

Acura spokesman Jon Ikeda said “the Integra is back”.

Acura spokesman Jon Ikeda said “the Integra is back”.

That could involve merging the latest Honda Civic Type R’s turbocharged 2.0-litre engine and six-speed manual transmission with coupe bodywork – a possibility that has inspired designers such as Detroit’s Jordan Rubinstein-Towler to create artist’s impressions of how the new Integra might look.

We don’t know whether the new machine will be build in right-hand-drive, or whether it will come down to New Zealand.

A sporty coupe could fill the gap left by cars such as the Toyota Celica, Volkswagen Scirocco and Renault Megane coupe, which have all been cancelled by manufacturers chasing greater sales.

- News.com.au

