The icon returns: Acura confirms that its building a new Integra

Car enthusiasts around the world have welcomed news that Honda will bring back the Integra in 2022.

The Japanese brand’s American spin-off, Acura, made the announcement during California’s Car Week, where it stole attention from Lamborghini’s reborn Countach supercar.

HOLY CRAP!! @Acura announced the Integra return with a drone show. pic.twitter.com/zxl7iUD1SZ — Kurt Bradley (@kurtbradley) August 13, 2021

Acura spokesman Jon Ikeda said “the Integra is back”.

That could involve merging the latest Honda Civic Type R’s turbocharged 2.0-litre engine and six-speed manual transmission with coupe bodywork – a possibility that has inspired designers such as Detroit’s Jordan Rubinstein-Towler to create artist’s impressions of how the new Integra might look.

We don’t know whether the new machine will be build in right-hand-drive, or whether it will come down to New Zealand.

A sporty coupe could fill the gap left by cars such as the Toyota Celica, Volkswagen Scirocco and Renault Megane coupe, which have all been cancelled by manufacturers chasing greater sales.

- News.com.au