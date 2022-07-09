The Insider: Steve Kenchington on why automakers need a purpose

Jaguar Land Rover CEO, Steve Kenchington, discusses the need for modern automotive brands to do more than just ‘sell a car’ – they need a purpose.



Consumers are redefining their relationship with brands – where once they were focused on price and product, they are now seeking purpose – what is the why behind a company, what are its values, and how does it support it’s communities? New Zealanders want brands that stand for something.

Ernest Young revealed that almost three-quarters (74%) of New Zealanders believe the behaviour of a company is just as important as what it sells – in other words, that brands must behave ethically and for the benefit of the community.

And according to Deloitte, 90% of customers are willing to switch brands to support a good cause. Furthermore, Forbes says 75% of consumers worldwide expect brands to contribute to their well-being and quality of life.

But having a purpose isn’t about centring your brand – it’s about identifying the ‘problem’, and how you’re going to be part of the solution. What do your customers care about? What makes them tick? How are they holding you accountable?



It’s no longer enough to offer fast cars with mod cons, brands need to have a genuine willingness to make a positive impact on society.

Here are some of the ways our business, and others, have walked the talk regarding our social purpose.

It’s well-documented that New Zealand has some of the worst mental health statistics in the OECD – it’s a national issue that doesn’t discriminate - no one is immune to the effects of poor mental health. In fact, it’s something that has impacted my family, an experience that has changed my worldview and informed my business decision-making.



Again, we can no longer just ‘sell a car’ – we have a responsibility to our community to create an environment that future generations not only survive in, but thrive in. How are we going to be part of the solution? How are we going to play a part in bettering those stats?

Recently Land Rover announced that it is partnering with Sir John Kirwan on a landmark drive across the country to change the course of mental health in Aotearoa. The drive is in response to new data that highlights three-quarters of New Zealanders believe this generation of children are at greater risk of mental health issues than the generations that preceded them.We want to raise enough money to roll out John Kirwan’s ‘MITEY’ mental health initiative to 40 more schools, benefitting 11,000 New Zealand kids – and we were thrilled to get the opportunity to support this initiative.

To reach 40 schools, we need to raise $1 million, and we rely heavily on the generosity of the public to help us achieve this goal – we would encourage everyone reading to head to The Mitey Drive online to buy a $20 raffle ticket for a Land Rover Defender 90, with all proceeds going directly to help Sir John on his mission.



Another issue close to our heart is challenging the outdated gender stereotypes that still exist in the motoring industry.

Meanwhile, Jaguar has been using its influence to challenge conventions – and for us, we started on the race-track, championing equality between male and female drivers.



New research revealed that gender stereotypes still existed, with over half of New Zealanders (55%) believing men can drive better than women.

Breaking stereotypes has always been part of Jaguar’s rich history, tracing back to one of Jaguar’s original racing drivers, Sybil Lupp – the first New Zealand woman to forge her way into the male-dominated industry in the 1950s.



So Jaguar sought to challenge these stereotypes by partnering with three female motorsport stars, giving them a platform to demonstrate their expertise and successes, as well as show how the motoring industry has the potential to lead the way in terms of breaking conventions.

Now, Jaguar has extended that, by offering everyday women the chance to win a $10,000 grant to challenge conventions in their own domain – on, or off, the track.

Both of those examples are indicative of the behaviour global leaders in automotive are adopting – creating purpose-orientated brands that put customer benefit front-of-mind.

Have a think about your own favourite car brand and what they’re doing to make the world a better place – whether that’s through sustainability, grassroots sports, or tackling social causes.

Because a powerful business, and a powerful brand, should not just be recognised through their ability to sell a car – it’s for the impact they make.