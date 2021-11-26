The Mazda USA official Instagram was hacked on Thanksgiving

Every now and then, we come across fake accounts, trolls, and scammers on social media. Most of the time, it's easy to decipher scam, and we just report and ignore it. But hacking is what really grabs peoples attention.

Over Thanksgiving in the US, the Mazda USA official Instagram account got hacked. And for some, it may not be so easy to decipher as spam.

A post made to the Instagram account reads "@emmaramirezofficiall is an investor supported by our company."

Okay, tagging a random investor is a little weird, but could be legit. It then goes on: "As a company, we are always with him. If you want to make money within 2 hours of investing, send a message to @emmaramirezofficiall."

The account tagged has zero posts and follows zero accounts, but has 106k followers (FIY - followers can be purchased on Instagram to make accounts appear real).

Mazda USA did take a while to delete the post (to be fair, it was Thanksgiving in the States), but it has been deleted now.

A good rule of thumb, if someone random is asking you for money on the internet as an 'investment', it's most likely a scam. Your best bet is to report and ignore it.