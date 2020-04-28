The most expensive car in NZ? Incredible $1.7m McLaren emerges for sale

We've touched on it time and time again; New Zealand packs an insane amount of incredible supercars and race cars onto its two tiny islands.

For a population of just over five million, based at the bottom of the world, the number of weird and/or rare machinery that resides here is a little bit unbelievable. And that includes the number of McLaren Sennas that call this country home.

The Senna is McLaren's Ultimate Series poster-boy. It's more track orientated than most hypercar rivals, with its 588kW of power and 800Nm of torque glued to the road with arguably the most complex collection of aerodynamic aids attached to any production car sold today.

And, despite having over 800kg of downforce pushing down on its four wheels (effective once it hits 250km/h, anyway), it can still hit 100km/h in around 2.8 seconds and 200km/h in 6.8 seconds.

This nicely specified 2018 Senna has popped up for sale on DRIVEN, priced at a cool $1,699,995. Originally sold in the UK, it's been barely driven ... as indicated by the 500km on the odometer.

The Senna's spec is probably its most interesting aspect. This one has been poured over by McLaren's tuning arm MSO. It comes in the MSO-exclusive Amethyst Black with McLaren Orange highlights.

MSO also put in the outlines of Monaco and Interlagos on the two rear-wing end plates. Other MSO goodies include the orange seat-belts, carbon-fibre sills, and embossed head rests.

While it is by far the most expensive vehicle listed on DRIVEN today, the striking black and orange Senna isn't the priciest we've seen on the site. It's a touch over $100,000 cheaper than the 2019 Senna listed last year by McLaren Auckand. In that case, it was a brand-new vehicle with just 10 delivery kilometres.

