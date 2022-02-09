The most searched for car brand in every country revealed

Global car exports are worth billions in the automotive industry, with manufactures around the world providing their cars to countries far and wide.

To reveal which countries are home to the most popular car brands, Confused.com analysed Google searches from across the globe and it was Tesla that came out on top as the most searched for car brand.

The American electric car brand owned by Elon Musk, receives an impressive 11.1 million Google searches each year.

Coming in second place are Volkswagen and Toyota with both brands being searched 9,140,000 times a year, making them the most popular car brand from their countries, beating rivals such as BMW, Audi, Porsche and Honda.

The world’s top 20 most searched for car brands

Rank Car brand Country Global annual searches 1. Tesla United States 11,100,000 2. Volkswagen Germany 9,140,000 3. Toyota Japan 9,140,000 4. BMW Germany 7,480,000 5. Hyundai South Korea 7,480,000 6. Audi Germany 6,120,000 7. Honda Japan 6,120,000 8. Ford United States 6,120,000 9. Porsche Germany 5,000,000 10. Lamborghini Italy 5,000,000 11. Kia South Korea 5,000,000 12. Renault France 4,090,000 13. Peugeot France 4,090,000 14. Nissan Japan 4,090,000 15. Jeep United States 4,090,000 16. Mercedes-Benz Germany 3,350,000 17. Ferrari Italy 3,350,000 18. Mazda Japan 3,350,000 19. Chevrolet United States 3,350,000 20. Skoda Czech Republic 2,740,000

German brands dominate the top 10 most searched for car brands

German car brands made up four of the top ten most searched for car brands in the world, which might come as no surprise considering German-manufactured cars made up 19.3% of the total car exports in 2020 according to World Top Exports1.

Volkswagen came out on top as the most searched for German car brand for drivers around the world. BMW came in at second place with 7.48 million Google searches each year globally, a whopping 1.36 million more searches a year than Audi who came in as the third most searched for German car brand with 6.12 million annual Google searches.

Every country’s most popular home-grown brand

The research also revealed which home grown car brands reigned supreme when it came to global searches, by highlighting the top brand from each country that drivers around the world searched for the most.

It might come as no surprise that Tesla was the most popular US car brand, as it was also the world’s most popular brands too. In the UK, it was Rolls Royce/ Land Rover beating the likes of iconic car manufactures such as Mini, Aston Martin and Bentley to be crowned the most searched for British car brand.

Some of the other most popular home-grown car brands include Volkswagen (Germany), Lamborghini (Italy) and Renault and Peugeot (France).

Country The most popular car brand Global annual searches United States Tesla 11,100,000 Germany Volkswagen 9,140,000 Japan Toyota 9,140,000 South Korea Hyundai 7,480,000 Italy Lamborghini 5,000,000 France Renault & Peugeot 4,090,000 Czech Republic Skoda 2,740,000 Sweden Volvo 2,740,000 United Kingdom Rolls Royce & Land Rover 2,240,000 Romania Dacia 1,500,000 Spain SEAT 1500000 China NIO 1220000 India Tata Motors 550000 Malaysia Proton 550000 Russia Lada 450000 Croatia Rimac 201000 Switzerland Sbarro 165000 Vietnam VinFast 165000 Turkey TOGG 110000 Monaco Venturi 74000 Belgium Gillet 60500 Greece NAMCO 60500 Denmark Zenvo 33100 Mexico VUHL 33100 Netherlands Donkervoort & Spyker 27100 Lebanon W Motors 27100 Taiwan Luxgen 27100 United Arab Emirates W Motors 27100 Austria Magna Steyr 14800 Nigeria Innoson Motors 12100 Indonesia Esemka 9900 Tunisia Wallyscar 8100 Latvia Dartz 6600 Morocco Laraki 6600 Poland Arrinera 4400 Bangladesh Bangla Car 3600 Ghana Kantanka 3600 Bulgaria SIN Cars 2400 Iran Bahman 2400 Canada Intermeccanica 2400 North Korea Pyeonghwa Motors 1900 Kenya Mobius Motors 1900 Uruguay Effa Motors 1600 Finland Toroidion 1300 Sri Lanka Vega Innovations 880 Thailand Thai Rung 880 Australia Brabham Automotive 880 Norway Buddy Electric 480 New Zealand Saker Cars 210 South Africa Perana Performance Group 70 Myanmar Shan Star 50

Alex Kindred, car insurance expert at Confused.com, comments:



“We all have our favourite car brands; whether it’s luxury, executive or economy, designed in the UK or abroad!



“Many of the car brands we know and love are synonymous with the countries they’ve been exported from and are truly parts of their history and heritage. As our research shows, some of the world’s oldest car brands have come out on top and are some of the most successful exports globally.



“Choosing a new car is a hugely exciting time, and there’s so many brands to choose from, however it’s important to remember the costs of insurance can vary massively depending on the cost of the car. If you’re in the market for a new vehicle, be sure to compare car insurance quotes in order to know in advance how much you could be paying to drive your vehicle.”