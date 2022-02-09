Home / News / The most searched for car brand in every country revealed

The most searched for car brand in every country revealed

By Driven • 09/02/2022
Photo / Supplied
Photo / Supplied

Global car exports are worth billions in the automotive industry, with manufactures around the world providing their cars to countries far and wide.

To reveal which countries are home to the most popular car brands, Confused.com analysed Google searches from across the globe and it was Tesla that came out on top as the most searched for car brand.

The American electric car brand owned by Elon Musk, receives an impressive 11.1 million Google searches each year.

Coming in second place are Volkswagen and Toyota with both brands being searched 9,140,000 times a year, making them the most popular car brand from their countries, beating rivals such as BMW, Audi, Porsche and Honda.

The world’s top 20 most searched for car brands  

Rank 

Car brand 

Country 

Global annual searches 

1. 

Tesla 

United States 

11,100,000 

2. 

Volkswagen 

Germany 

9,140,000 

3. 

Toyota 

Japan 

9,140,000 

4. 

BMW 

Germany 

7,480,000 

5. 

Hyundai 

South Korea 

7,480,000 

6. 

Audi 

Germany 

6,120,000 

7. 

Honda 

Japan 

6,120,000 

8. 

Ford 

United States 

6,120,000 

9. 

Porsche 

Germany 

5,000,000 

10. 

Lamborghini 

Italy 

5,000,000 

11. 

Kia 

South Korea 

5,000,000 

12. 

Renault 

France 

4,090,000 

13. 

Peugeot 

France 

4,090,000 

14. 

Nissan 

Japan 

4,090,000 

15. 

Jeep 

United States 

4,090,000 

16. 

Mercedes-Benz 

Germany 

3,350,000 

17. 

Ferrari 

Italy 

3,350,000 

18. 

Mazda 

Japan 

3,350,000 

19. 

Chevrolet 

United States 

3,350,000 

20. 

Skoda 

Czech Republic 

2,740,000 

German brands dominate the top 10 most searched for car brands 

German car brands made up four of the top ten most searched for car brands in the world, which might come as no surprise considering German-manufactured cars made up 19.3% of the total car exports in 2020 according to World Top Exports1. 

Volkswagen came out on top as the most searched for German car brand for drivers around the world. BMW came in at second place with 7.48 million Google searches each year globally, a whopping 1.36 million more searches a year than Audi who came in as the third most searched for German car brand with 6.12 million annual Google searches.

Every country’s most popular home-grown brand 

The research also revealed which home grown car brands reigned supreme when it came to global searches, by highlighting the top brand from each country that drivers around the world searched for the most.

It might come as no surprise that Tesla was the most popular US car brand, as it was also the world’s most popular brands too. In the UK, it was Rolls Royce/ Land Rover beating the likes of iconic car manufactures such as Mini, Aston Martin and Bentley to be crowned the most searched for British car brand. 

Some of the other most popular home-grown car brands include Volkswagen (Germany), Lamborghini (Italy) and Renault and Peugeot (France).

Country 

The most popular car brand 

Global annual searches 

United States 

Tesla 

11,100,000 

Germany 

Volkswagen 

9,140,000 

Japan 

Toyota 

9,140,000 

South Korea 

Hyundai 

7,480,000 

Italy 

Lamborghini 

5,000,000 

France 

Renault & Peugeot 

4,090,000 

Czech Republic 

Skoda 

2,740,000 

Sweden 

Volvo 

2,740,000 

United Kingdom 

Rolls Royce & Land Rover 

2,240,000 

Romania 

Dacia 

1,500,000 

Spain 

SEAT 

1500000 

China 

NIO 

1220000 

India 

Tata Motors 

550000 

Malaysia 

Proton 

550000 

Russia 

Lada 

450000 

Croatia 

Rimac 

201000 

Switzerland 

Sbarro 

165000 

Vietnam 

VinFast 

165000 

Turkey 

TOGG 

110000 

Monaco 

Venturi 

74000 

Belgium 

Gillet 

60500 

Greece 

NAMCO 

60500 

Denmark 

Zenvo 

33100 

Mexico 

VUHL 

33100 

Netherlands 

Donkervoort & Spyker 

27100 

Lebanon 

W Motors 

27100 

Taiwan 

Luxgen 

27100 

United Arab Emirates 

W Motors 

27100 

Austria 

Magna Steyr 

14800 

Nigeria 

Innoson Motors 

12100 

Indonesia 

Esemka 

9900 

Tunisia 

Wallyscar 

8100 

Latvia 

Dartz 

6600 

Morocco 

Laraki 

6600 

Poland 

Arrinera 

4400 

Bangladesh 

Bangla Car 

3600 

Ghana 

Kantanka 

3600 

Bulgaria 

SIN Cars 

2400 

Iran 

Bahman 

2400 

Canada 

Intermeccanica 

2400 

North Korea 

Pyeonghwa Motors 

1900 

Kenya 

Mobius Motors 

1900 

Uruguay  

Effa Motors 

1600 

Finland 

Toroidion 

1300 

Sri Lanka 

Vega Innovations 

880 

Thailand 

Thai Rung 

880 

Australia 

Brabham Automotive 

880 

Norway 

Buddy Electric 

480 

New Zealand 

Saker Cars 

210 

South Africa 

Perana Performance Group 

70 

Myanmar  

Shan Star 

50 

Alex Kindred, car insurance expert at Confused.com, comments:  “We all have our favourite car brands; whether it’s luxury, executive or economy, designed in the UK or abroad! “Many of the car brands we know and love are synonymous with the countries they’ve been exported from and are truly parts of their history and heritage. As our research shows, some of the world’s oldest car brands have come out on top and are some of the most successful exports globally.  “Choosing a new car is a hugely exciting time, and there’s so many brands to choose from, however it’s important to remember the costs of insurance can vary massively depending on the cost of the car. If you’re in the market for a new vehicle, be sure to compare car insurance quotes in order to know in advance how much you could be paying to drive your vehicle.” 

