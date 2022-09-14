Home / News / The new Pagani Utopia is a 635kW manual hypercar

The new Pagani Utopia is a 635kW manual hypercar

By Maxene London • 14/09/2022
Pagani Utopia

Pagani’s new Utopia 635kW hypercar is available with a gated seven-speed manual transmission that's hooked up to a twin-turbocharged 6.0-litre V12 from Mercedes-AMG.

The car is the successor to the Huayra, and it's yours for just €2.17m ($3.61m NZD).

The styling of the hypercar took over 6 years to perfect. It features rocket-booster central exhausts, raised rear wings and a central boat-tail rear-deck design. But overall, the aesthetic is relatively muted compared to the Huayra.

The car has design elements inspired by jet turbines, like a bridge spoiler that connects the two rear wings, and rear lights that look as though they're suspended in mid-air. 

Inside follows similar design cues, with circular instrument gauges and ventilation pods on the top of the dash. 

Interestingly, this car ditches the large central touchscreen found in previous models. Instead, there's a large digital display between the speedometer and the rev counter.

But best of all, the hypercar sports a chrome gated manual transmission. While Pagani has seen manual transmissions in other models, the Huyara only featured paddle shifts. So, it's big news for the Utopia to offer the choice of manual or automated single-clutch transmissions.

Hooked up to the transmission is a twin-turbocharged 6.0-litre V12 from Mercedes-AMG that produces 635kW and 1,100 Nm of torque.

