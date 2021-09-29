The New Series 5 Abarth 595 range has arrived in New Zealand

Featuring both style and technical updates, the Abarth 595 now comes in two variants, the 595 and 595 Competizione.

In terms of technology and styling, the 595 version includes as standard the 7” touchscreen radio with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto™, rain and dusk sensor, leather wrapped steering wheel with chrome detailing and for the Abarth enthusiasts, the “Scorpion Mode” sport button on the dashboard that when pressed affects peak torque delivery, power steering calibration and engine response to the accelerator pedal, making them sharper and more powerful.

The range is powered by a Euro 6D 1.4 T-jet engine and the 595 Competizone

delivering 132kW and 250Nm, with an acceleration of 0-100km/h in 6.7 seconds.

Aimed at the lovers of performance, the new Abarth 595 Competizione is available in both hatchback and cabriolet variants with a range of design and technology updates.

Complete with Tar Cold Grey Exterior Trim Highlights, the Abarth 595 Competizione is now available in eleven exterior paint colours, including the new ‘Rally Blue’, a matte colour inspired by the Fiat 131 Abarth Rally of the 1970s.

Exterior styling doesn’t stop there, with Montecarlo 17-inch alloy wheels, inspired by the race ready Lancia Delta Rally Integrale, and as standard, and body colour body kits options available in combination with the new Rally Blue or Scorpione Black colours. The 595C Convertible variant features an electronically retractable black Soft-Top Roof.

Powered by the Euro 6D 1.4 T-jet engine, delivering 132kW and 250Nm, rally fans can rejoice with the premium features of the Competizione standard across the range. With its Brembo brake calipers, Abarth Dual Mode Record Monza Exhaust and Front and Rear Adaptive Suspension with KONI Frequency Selective Damping, Garrett Turbo Charger and the interior highlights including Leather Abarth Sports Seats and leather wrapped steering wheel with carbon fibre inserts.

Like the 595, the 595 Competizione interior technology includes a 7-inch Touchscreen Display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as a 7-inch Instrument Cluster, the Dusk and Rain Sensors a new addition to the existing safety and convenience features including Rear Parking Sensors and Daytime Running Headlights.

The refreshed Abarth 595 and 595 Competizione hatchback and convertible are now available in Dealerships around New Zealand with prices starting from $29,990.