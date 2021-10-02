The new smartphone app that dials in better driving

A new risk management app that uses smartphone-based telematics brings claims of a 25 per cent reduction in accident rates in the first 12 months.

Mentor by eDriving monitors driving behavior and assigns a FICO Safe Driving Score (similar to a credit rating) based on a driver’s likelihood to be involved in an accident. It then helps to reduce risky behaviour by prescribing training modules and coaching directly to drivers.

The obvious benefit is reduced insurance claims for fleets. But there are other potential savings: the app requires no additional hardware and could displace black-box GPS systems.

The New Zealand licence for Mentor has been awarded to Crash Management; it’s been added to the company’s portfolio of incident response and fleet risk management tools and services.

The product was launched in NZ two months ago and trials are under way with several companies including Ando Insurance, Donaldson Brown Insurance Brokers, and H&S consultants SafeWork NZ. The NZ Institute of Driving Educators (NZIDE) is also using it as a learner-driver support tool.

The app uses a “closed-loop” learning system, with a continuous learning programme including management oversight via a Vehicle Risk Management portal (VRM).

Using smartphone sensors, the Mentor app collects performance data on the driving behaviours most indicative of crash risk. This includes speeding, harsh cornering, hard braking, rapid acceleration, and distraction caused by use of phone calls and texts while driving.

The analytics engine evaluates the drivers' behaviour after every trip and delivers in-depth insights. This involves a five-stage approach to driver risk management used and approved by Fortune 500 companies throughout the world.

Mentor operates globally, with approximately 1.2 million users across 125 countries.

Mentor is suitable for business fleets of both light and heavy vehicles. It’s also suited to family cars, particularly those used by teenagers and other learner drivers.

You can learn more about Mentor at www.crashmanagement.co.nz/Mentor/.