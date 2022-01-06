The two-story garage in this US mansion is a car collectors dream!

Nestled near Lake Michigan in the US, lies a mansion with a garage that'll have car collectors frothing.

It's been listed for at least the second time since 2018, and features a whopping 12,000 square foot, two-story garage.

The house itself is 10,000 square feet, and is located in Holland, Michigan. It was built in 2004, and the entire property sits on forty wooded acres, including a clearing with a mile-long motocross track.

There's an underground tunnel that leads from the garage to the main house for extra privacy and security. The massive garage is temperature controlled, and comes equipped with two locker rooms, a laundry room, a full bathroom, and a sitting area.

There are multiple openings, with space to store all the motorcycles, dirt bikes, boats, snowmobiles, and cars your heart desires.

The price tag is sure to be hefty, but hey - we can dream, right?