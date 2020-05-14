The ultimate family cars? Ten of NZ's best discounted new 7-seater SUVs

Love them or hate them, SUVs are an undeniable sales juggernaut worldwide. And for those looking to buy one for carting around mountains of children, 7-seater examples are the biggest point of interest.

In light of this, we put together a list of 10 new or near-new 7-seaters currently listed on DRIVEN with a juicy discount on their original price. Everything here is either new, an ex-demonstrator, or simply has very very low kilometres. Go on, have a gander.

1. 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander VRX

We start with the value-packed, highly popular, somewhat underrated Mitsubishi Outlander.

Yes, it might be quite long in the tooth by now (a new one is just around the corner), but it's hard to ignore the amount of practicality it offers for the relatively minimal amount of money. And, because it's so ... err ... traditional, it's got amazing visibility and a strong reliability record.

This is an ex-demo example of the Outlander's flagship all-wheel drive VRX 2.4-litre, priced some $10,000 under original sticker at $44,990 with just 1080km on the clock. Click here to check it out.

2. 2020 Holden Acadia LTZ

In the midst of Holden's recent years of crisis, it released one of the best things the pouncing lion badge has ever been stuck to; the Acadia.

It's big, very American in looks and nature, with plenty of kit and an excellent third-row for passengers young and old. And, it's a former AA DRIVEN New Zealand Car of the Year finalist.

The 3.6-litre V6 is much smoother than the small-capacity fours that dominate the 7-seater class, and in these times they're going cheap.

This flagship Acadia LTZ listed in Auckland has come down from its original retail price of $71,990 to the same price as its entry-level model; $49,990.

That's a hefty $20,000+ price chop on a brand new delivery kilometres (15km to be exact) vehicle. Click here to check it out.

3. 2020 Nissan Pathfinder ST-L N-Trek

Okay, here's an interesting one.

Late last year Nissan New Zealand confirmed to DRIVEN that the rugged 'N-Trek' variant of its big Pathfinder 7-seater would not be sold in New Zealand, despite its Australian launch taking place on our shores.

Well in an interesting turn of events, two Nissan Pathfinder N-Trek models are currently listed for sale on site. Both are inevitably relics from the launch, and have only a few thousand kilometres on the odometer.

Brand new, the Nissan Pathfinder ST-L that this N-Trek is based on costs $66,290. So, at $49,990 with all the extra (and rather unique) N-Trek kit, this one in Henderson is a curious buy. Click here to check it out.

4. 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Highline

Everything that the Volkswagen Group has built on the SUV-version of its MQB platform is known for its refinement and build quality.

This petrol Tiguan Allspace Highline isn't necessarily the most discounted thing here, at $55,000 down from $61,385, but it would be one of the most distinguished for the money.

This particular Allspace has 5000km indicated, and features Vienna Leather, heated electric seats, three-zone climate control, and more. Click here to check it out.

5. 2019 Skoda Kodiaq RS

Speaking of the VW MQB SUV platform, here's the Tiguan's evil Scandinavian twin.

Launched in New Zealand last year, the Skoda Kodiaq RS functions as the new performance flagship for the firm's award-winning 7-seater. The twin-turbo diesel makes 176kW of power and 500Nm of torque, which is enough to give it a decent amount of mumbo. Also, you can't not love those wheels.

This particular 8000km RS is listed in Canterbury for $62,000, almost $10,000 under sticker price and still inclusive of the balance of its five-year warranty. Click here to check it out.

6. 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

The Kodiaq is a former DRIVEN Car of the Year finalist, and so too is the current Hyundai Santa Fe.

Korea's automotive products are well and truly contenders on a global stage, and the Santa Fe embodies this in a number of ways. Its touchscreen infotainment system is one of the best in any new car, as is its lane-keep and adaptive cruise control systems. The Santa Fe has a few other neat tricks up its sleeve, too, including adjustable air conditioning vents for third-row passengers.

This striking orange number is listed in Auckland for $48,990 with 5600km on its 2.4-litre petrol engine ... well under the Santa Fe's original $59,990 base price. Click here to check it out.

7. 2020 Ford Everest Sport

The Ford Everest has the sad honour of being a DRIVEN favourite that's always struggled to sell. We liked it when it first landed, and liked it even more when Ford drafted its 2.0-litre bi-turbo engine from the Ranger Raptor as its sole powertrain last year.

Being based on the body-on-frame Ranger, the Everest is a nice balance between plush cruiser and capable off-roader. In late 2019, Ford announced a new entry-level model called the Everest Sport, designated by its black trim.

Here is one such example, with just 1200 demonstration kilometres on the clock. These retail new for $73,990, but this one in Auckland is $67,990. Click here to check it out.

8. 2019 Mazda CX-8 Takami

Joining the Santa Fe in the 2018 AA DRIVEN New Zealand Car of the Year finals was the Mazda CX-8; the Japanese marque's smaller, diesel-powered three-row SUV.

The CX-8's core strength relative to its peers is comfort. Material quality and interior fit and finish is at a level capable of scaring rivals from Europe, and that's particularly evident in flagship Takami models like this one.

Priced new, CX-8 Takami models are $62,495 a piece. But this one, a loyal demonstrator with 8500km on the clock, is listed in Auckland for $54,990. Click here to check it out.

9. 2020 Volvo XC90 AWD T8 Inscription

We kick things up a notch with the excellent flagship Volvo XC90 all-wheel drive T8 Inscription.

The XC90 is known for its svelte styling inside and out. The interior in particular is one of the most comfortable and unique in class, underlining the Volvo's differing Swedish roots. Apart from the 'Inscription' portion of this SUV's tongue-twisting name designating that it's loaded with tech, the 'T8' portion points to its 'Twin Engine' plug-in hybrid powertrain.

This 1012km T8 Inscription is priced at $119,990, around $20,000 less than recommended retail. Click here to check it out.

10. 2020 Range Rover Sport V8SC HSE Dynamic

Lastly but not leastly, here's the bombastic Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic.

One step shy of the Autobiography flagship (not including the crazy quick SVR), the V8SC HSE features a 386kW/625Nm 5.0-litre V8. This compliments the wealth of luxury features within, which includes Ebony Leather, Meridian audio, Park Assist, a Panoramic Roof, and much more.

This particular Range Rover is brand new with just delivery kilometres indicated, and has $15,000 slashed off its original price at $169,990. Click here to check it out.