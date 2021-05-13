The ultimate Porsche? $640K GT2 RS emerges for sale in NZ

As far as top-tier Porsches go, there are plenty that we'd love to have a go in, but the 991 GT2 RS might be the scariest/coolest one we can only dream of driving.

This 991 GT2 RS is powered by a 3.8 L twin-turbocharged flat-6 engine that has a maximum power output of 515 kW at 7,000 rpm and 750 Nm of torque, making it the most powerful production 911 variant ever built.

Unlike the previous GT2 versions, this car is fitted with a 7-speed PDK transmission to handle the excessive torque produced from the engine.

Porsche claims that the car will accelerate from 0-97 km/h (0-60 mph) in 2.7 seconds, and has a top speed of 340 km/h.

Since 2018, this German-built beast has covered just 6,200km, and looks to be in factory-fresh condition. The seller notes that it's an extremely well optioned, car and is finished in the model's GT Silver Metallic hero colour.

As you'd expect, iconic 911s like this one don't tend to come cheap, and this GT2 RS is currently listed on DRIVEN for $639,990.

Click here to view the listing