The VW ID Buzz is something cool for our inner hippies

Something for the hippies within us, Volkswagen has teased the production version of the revived electric VW bus.

The VW ID Buzz is certainly a modern take on the original hippie van, with lots of fun colour options and amped-up camper van vibes.

It's moved away from the concept we saw a few years ago, which is probably a good thing considering concepts typically aren't too practical for the real world. The teased model shows a wide grille which also functions as a front bumper. It features sleek headlights and taillights that blend nicely with the rest of the futuristic looking body.

We don't have many details about the ID Buzz, which will apparently make its debut in 2023. VW say more details will be released closer to then.