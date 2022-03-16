There are over 100 abandoned BMW i3s on Korea’s Jeju Island

The vehicles belonged to a car rental company that went bankrupt, and it is believed that there were initially 70 vehicles left on a grassy field on the remote resort island.

Reportedly, the company purchased around 200 BMW i3s through a monthly payment plan after receiving government subsidies.

But when the company finally went bankrupt, the vehicles were dumped.

The company reportedly were to sell the cars back to BMW in mid-2021, but there are still many vehicles that were left to rust.

The vehicles were abandoned on multiple grassy fields, as the YouTube video below shows.

The video takes a walk through the sites where the electric BMWs were left. Some cars are still in relatively good condition, but many are rusty and missing parts.

We're unsure what the future holds for the i3s, BMW Korea apparently received court approval to purchase them, but it certainly won't be a small project exporting them from the island.