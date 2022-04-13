There'll always be an internal combustion MX-5, says Mazda

The MX-5 has been a staple of the Mazda brand ever since its debut at the Chicago Auto Show in 1989.

Now, the automaker says there'll always be an internal combustion version of the little sports car.

With the automotive industry working hard towards an electric future, there have been fears about some of the world's much-loved combustion vehicles, including the Mazda MX-5.

The MX-5 is a small two-seater, built on its own unique platform, with power sent to the rear. It's also one of the few cars that is primarily sold with a manual gearbox.

Joachim Kunz, Mazda's head of product development and engineering in Europe, says the MX-5 is a brand icon, and "is always treated very specially."

He says, "at the moment, it looks like we will have this car forever, with this size and concept and combustion engine. Of course, someday, we will have to electrify it, but we want to keep this pure concept."

The MX-5 has a longer lifespan to most other vehicles, and this doesn't bother Mazda. Kunz says "having one generation for 10 years is not a problem for us."

But going forward, the automaker will likely rely on gasoline engine technologies, like Skyactiv-X, so it can keep its combustion engine while meeting the increasingly strict emissions regulations in future years.