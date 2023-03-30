These are the world’s most popular F1 circuits of all time, according to Instagram

The F1 2023 season has broken records this year with a 23-race calendar, including the return of the Las Vegas Grand Prix (for the first time since 1982). There are now more locations than ever for fans to enjoy.

Ahead of the next Grand Prix coming up this weekend (April 2nd), Instagram hashtag data has been utilised to uncover the most popular F1 courses on the social media platform worldwide.

Coming in first is Suzuka in Japan (above), with 254,111 Instagram hashtags. This course has held 31 races since 1987, and will return for this year’s season in September. Suzuka is one of the few courses to have a figure-eight layout, with 17 turns, making it quite a challenging race.

In second place is Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina, with an impressive 127,689 hashtags, 7701 more than Circuit of the Americas in third place, with 119,998; this 5.554km-long circuit was completed by Max Verstappen in record time (1:26.103) in 2021.

In fourth place is Mugello in Italy, with 108,018 hashtags. Although Mugello has only held one F1 World Championship Grand Prix, in 2020, it surprisingly has 87,211 more Instagram hashtags than Italy's Autodromo Nazionale Monza (which has held an incredible 71 F1 races) in 17th place.

In fifth place is Circuit Paul Ricard in France, with 82,048 hashtags.

All ratings are according to information compiled by touchcasino.com.