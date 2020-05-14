They've done it again: 2021 Toyota Supra makes way more power than it's meant to

In the build-up to its 2019 arrival on our shores, the key question around the fifth-generation Toyota GR Supra was whether it would be any different under the skin than its BMW Z4 step-sister at BMW, built on the same platform and sharing 'the same' B58 inline six.

The first surprise were claims from independent media outlets that the Supra made much more power than Toyota claimed. And then, you had the visual proof that the Supra was quicker to 100km/h and quicker down the quarter mile than the equivalent Z4. And history looks set to repeat with the Supra's 2021 update.

As reported previously, the refreshed Supra features a power bump from 250kW to 285kW. But, that should ring alarm bells for anyone who's followed the story so far. Among the most cited dyno tests from 2019 was CarThrottle's, who managed to get a read of 281kW at the wheel. If over 30kW of extra power was present in the old model, what does the new one have?

Well, early signs are that an even more extreme discrepency is present on the new model. A dyno test recently performed by Car and Driver (who ironically performed a similar surprising test on the Supra last year), resulted in a figure of 289kW at the rear wheels.

That might not sound like much more than Toyota's claimed number is meant to be power recorded at the crankshaft, rather than at the wheels. Conservative estimates assume around 15 per cent of power is lost between the crank and the wheels, meaning that the Car and Driver's number at the crank works out to be in the ballpark of a staggering 339kW.

In other words, it seems that around 54kW of extra power is left off the GR Supra spec sheet.

Naturally there's a lot of caveats to these kinds of developments, just like with last year's similar incredible findings. Namely, a different car on a different dyno could easily produce a very different power figure.

Those who watch lots of motoring content on YouTube have endless amounts of 2021 Toyota GR Supra dyno tests to look forward to, it seems.

