Thieves steal $400K rental Lamborghini Urus after removing tracking device

While it may sound like a storyline from a Fast and Furious movie, thieves over in Canada recently managed to get away with stealing a Lamborghini Urus from an exotic-vehicle rental company.

On its own, the Lamborghini Urus is quite a sight to behold, but to increase the SUV's street cred, it was fitted with a widebody kit, making it even harder to hide, but it looks like the thieves have done it.

According to a local report, the Lamborghini was reported stolen from Ontario-based GTA Exotics over three weeks ago after the vehicle wasn't returned on time, and the tracker reportedly stopped responding.

Despite a security deposit of US$10,000 changing hands as the SUV was rented, it soon became obvious that the thief had no intentions of returning to collect the money, and the $400,000 car was nowhere to be seen.

Powered by a twin-turbo V8 engine that makes upwards of 400kW, we can imagine that it would be rather hard to move Urus parts on the black market, but there obviously in some interest.

It might not be as Instagram-worthy as an Aventador or a Huracan, but the Urus has proved to be incredibly popular with luxury car buyers, overtaking every other vehicle in the exotic line-up by a large margin.

Considering that this Italian SUV was first reported missing over three weeks, the chance of finding it is extremely slim, and GTA Exotics may just have to cut its losses and make the insurance claim.

With a line-up that includes countless Lamborghinis, Mclarens, Porsches, and a Rolls-Royce, we're sure that the business is going to survive.