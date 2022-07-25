This 1968 Jaguar E-Type Roadster sold for just $85k

This 1968 Jaguar E-Type Roadster sold on Bring a Trailer yesterday for just $85,500 USD (NZ $137,496).

The E-Type was reportedly sold new in California and underwent a cosmetic refresh around ten years ago. Originally, it was finished in a shade dubbed Sable but was repainted with its current dark green and sports tan leather upholstery.

It's part of Series 1.5, which share similarities with E-Type models from Series 1 and 2. It features the exposed headlights you see on Series 2 models, and the smaller front grille opening, taillights situated above the split rear bumper, and indicators mounted on the front bumper corners of Series 1 cars. The car also features a tan soft top, chrome driver's side mirror, louvered bonnet, and polished 15-inch wire wheels with red stripe tires.

It's powered by a 4.2-litre inline-six with dual SU carburettors and a four-speed manual transmission drives the rear wheels. It produced 183 kW and 356 Nm of torque when it was new.

Other features include a wood-rimmed steering wheel, Sony AM/FM cassette stereo, rocker switches, a height-adjustable rear-view mirror, and a replacement analog clock.

The car has service records dating all the way back to 1970. It was last purchased in 2017 and has just 40,000 miles (64,373 km) on the clock.