This 1969 Ford Shelby GT500 used to be a 2008 Ford Mustang GT Coupe

Classic cars are becoming more and more sought after, but they're also getting more and more expensive.

And while it's getting pretty popular to restore classic cars and make them a little more modern, what if someone were to do the opposite?

In what's being dubbed a 'reverse restomod,' this 1969 Shelby GT500 look-a-like actually started out as a 2008 Ford Mustang GT Coupe. A company called Retrobuilt performed the reverse restomod in an attempt to create a classic-looking vehicle while retaining its reliability and keeping costs to a minimum.

All the original panels were stripped and replaced with custom pieces to create the 'classic' car, but the changes weren't all aesthetic. The chassis was upgraded with a tubular K-Member, an aftermarket sway bar and Panhard Bar, and Roush billet control arms.

The engine is a single 4.6-litre MOD motor which, in standard form, produces 224 kW and 434 Nm of torque. But it has been upgraded with COMP Thumpr cams, cold-air intake, and an H-pipe exhaust with dual Roush mufflers, so those figures are likely much higher. The car has a Tremec TR3650 five-speed manual transmission.

The Retrobuilt GT500 is for sale through RK Motors website and is also listed on eBay with a current Buy It Now Price of $64,900usd. That's a bargain compared to a genuine 1969 Shelby GT500, which is fastly approaching the $150,000usd mark.