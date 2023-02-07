This 1992 Volkswagen Golf GTI 16V sold for almost $140k

With the value of used cars rising, it's no surprise that classics are selling for ridiculous amounts.

But, this 1992 Volkswagen Golf GTI 16V sold for almost $140k NZD, with 53k miles (85,295 km) on the clock.

The vehicle sold (in the last year that the Mk2 GTI was available in the U.S.) on Bring a Trailer for $87,000, ($137,847 NZD).

It features a 16-valve 2.0-litre inline-four paired with a five-speed manual transaxle, which made 102 kW when new.

The car is a US-market example that was sold in Texas before being exported to the Netherlands, where it spent most of its life. It was then reimported to the U.S. in 2022 and sold at the end of January 2023.

Equipment includes silver 15-inch BBS wheels, air conditioning, a European market Philips cassette stereo, and Recaro front seats.

On the outside, the car sports 16V badging, a manual sunroof, a rear spoiler, quad headlights, and black wheel arch flares.

It's painted a shade of Tornado Red with a black grille, bumper trim, and bodyside mouldings, and while it does present well, the listing notes that there are some visible scratches around the rear license plate, and some curb marks on the rear left wheel.

While these are considered minor flaws, they should certainly be concerns when paying that amount of money for a car.