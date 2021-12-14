This $2.7 million motorhome comes with space to park a Porsche

As international travel was stopped over the last couple of years, exploring your own country's backyard instantly became more appealing, so the popularity of motorhomes skyrocketed.

While they're luxurious and have room for the whole family, motorhomes are famously heavy and not very fun to drive, but one high end builder has found the perfect solution.

Built by Volkner Mobil, this motorhome has been called the Performance S, and not because it will be breaking any lap times, but instead for the sports car-sized space beneath the living quarters.

Thanks to the motorhome's H-shaped frame, there's room for a sliding steel floor plate to extend and retract with the car sitting on top.

Interestingly, it was designed with a Mini hatch in mind, but as demonstrated here, a Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet also fits perfectly, and probably would be the preferred choice of many.

Despite having a whole garage space beneath, the living quarters remain impressively roomy, with a 10-metre wide pop-out only adding to the generous space.

You'll also find a full-sized kitchen, bathroom, and eating area onboard. Power comes from 1800Amp battery packs, and these can be charged by the 2,400kW solar panels on the roof.

As you'd expect, this type of mobile luxury doesn't come cheap, and you'd be looking at around $2.7 million for this particular model. A similar one recently sold for over $4 million, but that could fit a Bugatti Chiron beneath, so it makes sense.